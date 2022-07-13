Shop Local
Court rules removal of 4 La Bota HOA Board Members

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After years of legal battle, a court rules in favor of a group of homeowners who were fighting their homeowner’s association.

A local district court has ruled to remove four members of the La Bota Homeowners Association.

“This is a landmark decision” La Bota Ranch resident, Guillermo Castro Jr said.

It’s a day, Guillermo Castro Jr., Pedro Castro, Andres Perez, Vanessa Perez, and Pedro Ballesteros have been looking forward too.

According to the ruling, the following board members are ordered to removed that includes, Albert Muller, III, Albert Muller, Jr., Virginia Muller, and Greg Ebe.

In addition, the same people are prohibited from having anything to do with the decisions made on behalf of either of the associations now or moving forward into the future.

Doanh “Zone” Nguyen represents the homeowners and says the ruling was justice served.

“I believe it’s the right result, the judge took his time to see and presided over the jury trial. He saw all that was involved. It’s a five-year case. It’s a case that hasn’t been tried before in Texas. Because most developers want to develop and move on, but here, the Muller family kept control of the development” Nguyen said.

Both Zone and Castro look to the future and urges lawmakers to make sure this does not happen again.

“I’m asking city council, I’m asking our state representatives, I’m asking Henry Cuellar, I’m asking Mrs. Zaffirini to help us now make HOA reform” Castro said.

Castro thanks the judge for the ruling, “he gave us what we asked for, justice. And justice prevailed.”

The associations will need to replace the individuals but without the input of the individuals or defendants in this case.

Ff board member replacement cannot take place due to this ruling and judgment; the court shall be notified so that they can appoint a receiver.

The receivers’ sole purpose is to appoint replacement board members.

