Developing a center in Webb County for migrant teens

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A company out of San Antonio, In-Genesis, is looking to get approval from the Webb County Commissioners Court to develop a facility that could provide free medical services, particularly for migrant teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17.

The construction and services would come from funding through the federal government’s health and human services with no cost coming from the county.

Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina spoke about how this facility would help benefit the local economy as well. ”Now, I must say that this will create approximately 800 jobs. They’re going to be bringing nurses and bringing a lot of people into work for that facility and that is extremely, extremely good. Laredo is in dire need of jobs and we appreciate that,” said Tijerina.

The company is looking to acquire land that would be next to the Webb County Youth Center.

