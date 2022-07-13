Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man with prior convictions of sexual assault is caught in Laredo.
Border Patrol agents arrested 30-year-old Samuel Luna-Estrada after he was caught at a private ranch.
During processing, agents discovered that Estrada was arrested for sexual assault of a child by the Lexington Police Department.
Estrada was taken into Border Patrol custody.
