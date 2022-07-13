Fourth of July DWI statistics for 2022 released by LPD

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The streets were a little bit safer this Fourth of July holiday.

On Wednesday, July 13, the Laredo Police Department released their latest holiday DWI statistics. During the two-week operation, there were just over 600 traffic stops, roughly 830 citations, and a total of five DWI arrests.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says they saw an improvement in the number of DWIs compared to 2021. “Those arrests look to be like a reduction from the year before which is a good indication because people are a little safer out on the streets. We want to keep it that way and there weren’t any reported accidents or fatal accidents as a result of the 4th of July weekend which is a good thing,” Baeza said.

In 2021, police arrested 13 people for driving while intoxicated. The DWI operation is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.

