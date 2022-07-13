Shop Local
Hot, But Not Quite as Hot

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest air is expanding north, allowing a little bit of a gulf influence move west into south Texas. This should be enough to hold afternoon temperatures under 105F, but we will still be reaching or exceeding 100F. With the slight gulf influence will come the slim chance of a sea breeze shower. This will not be a drought ender, and most spots will be missed by any scattered showers that move inland. Somewhat hotter weather may edge back into the area after Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Rollover accident in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating series of deadly conduct
TAMIU entrance globe taken down
Woman injured in central Laredo accident
