Hot, But Not Quite as Hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest air is expanding north, allowing a little bit of a gulf influence move west into south Texas. This should be enough to hold afternoon temperatures under 105F, but we will still be reaching or exceeding 100F. With the slight gulf influence will come the slim chance of a sea breeze shower. This will not be a drought ender, and most spots will be missed by any scattered showers that move inland. Somewhat hotter weather may edge back into the area after Saturday.

