Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours

By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl in Arizona died after being found in a backyard pool on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a home after they were told a girl was found and not moving in a pool. Authorities said first responders arrived and took the child to the hospital, but she later died.

“They love their kids. It’s very sad,” Barb Boehler, a neighbor, said. Boehler said the family has lived in the home for more than 11 years.

Residents said the child lived at the home with her parents and grandparents.

“Just heartbroken; I’ve seen the kids around and the parents and even the grandparents. It’s really sad,” Kimberly Gutwski, a neighbor, said.

Fire crews said it’s unclear how long the girl was in the water, but it could have been up to three hours.

Video taken above the home showed there was not a fence around the pool while the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Off-duty Laredo Police officer charged with DWI
Rollover accident in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police investigating series of deadly conduct
Laredo Police say 3 recent cases of deadly conduct could be linked
TAMIU entrance globe taken down
TAMIU entrance globe taken down
Woman injured in central Laredo accident
Woman injured in central Laredo accident

Latest News

Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
Pony League World Series underway
Pony League World Series to cause street closures
The FBI is trying to identify a person the agency is calling "Jane Doe 46."
FBI seeks public’s help in identifying ‘Jane Doe 46’ as part of child exploitation investigation
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Two men indicted for human smuggling charges
30-year-old Samuel Luna-Estrada
Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender