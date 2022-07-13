Shop Local
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is debunking yet another fake social media post that is making rounds online.

The post claims that a woman impersonating a nurse entered a local hospital and took a two-day old baby, but authorities say this post is not true.

Authorities say they can confirm that there is nothing to support these claims.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, they have seen an increase in these types of post gather a lot of shares and likes and people usually do it for attention, but not everything that is shared on social media is not true.

The police department thanks the community for bringing this information to light, but if there ever is an incident the department will issue all the appropriate alerts via its official Facebook and or news/ radio outlets.

