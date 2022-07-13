Learn how to grab the bull by the horns!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rodeo company is giving Laredoans the chance to grab the bull by the horns literally!

This weekend, Tex-Horn Rodeo, a Rodeo company based in Laredo will hold an old-fashioned rodeo, cookoff and concert this weekend at the Life Fairgrounds.

After hosting several successful rodeos in previous years, organizers decided to let the community get involved and learn how to ride a bull.

Tex-Horn will be on site promoting rodeo style bull riding in Laredo-Webb County.

Kids interested in becoming a professional bull rider can sign up and register for the classes.

The event will take place this Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 3 p.m. to midnight at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

There’s going to be plenty of food, livestock and live music for the whole family to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.