Marcela Rodriguez signs with Cowley College

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One of the biggest track stars from Laredo has finalized her plans after graduation.

Marcela Rodriguez had her family by her side inside the Nixon library as she signed on the dotted line to run for Cowley College just outside of Wichita, Kansas.

Rodriguez was a standout on the track for the mustangs winning the district meet in the triple jump along with the 100 and 300 meters on her way to a second trip to regionals.

After spending her life in Laredo, Rodriguez says she’s excited to head out of state with a couple of friends that will be with her.

“I knew going far was something that I wanted and just having that comfort of knowing people over there was something that I looked forward to. I’m excited to see what’s out there, good and bad and learn just how different society is”, said Rodriguez.

Congratulations to Rodriguez and her family on this signing and good luck to her as she plans to study nursing while running for the tigers starting this fall.

