Municipal court off-site court proceedings to take place in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those who have a pending court case with the city of Laredo and can’t go during normal business hours, the municipal court has made it a little easier.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez will begin a series of off-site court proceedings to be held at various locations throughout the city. The first off-site court proceeding will be stationed at the Barbara Fasken Library branch, located at 15201 Cerralvo Drive on Friday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Judge Dominguez said, ”If you have cases pending that are old, do not worry about them. If you have warrants, do not worry about them. Nobody’s going to get arrested. In fact, they’re going to be cleared. We’re going to be able to help you out.”

Other locations and dates for off-site court proceedings will be announced at a later time. You can contact the Laredo municipal court through email here. Their phone number is 956-794-1680.

