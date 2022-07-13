Pet of the Week: Beck

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is searching for a home for Beck.

This lab-dobermann mix is about a year and a half old but he has plenty of energy and plenty of love to give.

He’s very playful and loves to be the center of attention and life of the party.

If you think Beck would make a good house pet, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

