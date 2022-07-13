Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Pony League World Series to cause street closures

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Pony League World Series continues and as things heat up on the field, they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe as we reach the triple digit temperatures.

The city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is providing waters and cooling stations for everyone involved.

There is also a traffic alert for you.

If your daily commute takes you along central Laredo, you might need to adjust.

From July 13 to the 17, the following roads will be closed until 11 p.m.

The roadways Cherry Hill and Sandman Street between Bartlett and Thomas will be affected.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Off-duty Laredo Police officer charged with DWI
Rollover accident in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on McPherson Road
Laredo Police investigating series of deadly conduct
Laredo Police say 3 recent cases of deadly conduct could be linked
TAMIU entrance globe taken down
TAMIU entrance globe taken down
Woman injured in central Laredo accident
Woman injured in central Laredo accident

Latest News

Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender
Webb CISD
Webb CISD plans on helping its students at the start of the school year
File photo
Fourth of July DWI statistics for 2022 released by LPD
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Two men indicted for human smuggling charges