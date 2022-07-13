Pony League World Series to cause street closures

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Pony League World Series continues and as things heat up on the field, they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe as we reach the triple digit temperatures.

The city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is providing waters and cooling stations for everyone involved.

There is also a traffic alert for you.

If your daily commute takes you along central Laredo, you might need to adjust.

From July 13 to the 17, the following roads will be closed until 11 p.m.

The roadways Cherry Hill and Sandman Street between Bartlett and Thomas will be affected.

