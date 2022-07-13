Shop Local
Rollover accident reported on McPherson Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on a very busy street in north Laredo.

The accident was reported northbound at the 7600 block of McPherson Road right in front of the KFC restaurant and near the Del Mar intersection.

Two vehicles were involved. According to witnesses a silver vehicle hit a black vehicle from behind.

No word yet on any injuries.

We will update as more information becomes available.

