SNAP food benefits delayed for some Texas families

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Health and Human Services has been experiencing staffing issues making it difficult for some who depend on their services to put food on the table.

Local supermarkets can be reliable anywhere at any time of the day but for Jose de la Cruz, it was a struggle a couple of months back to get food on the table.

De la Cruz says the process of getting assistance for food stamps was taking too long, so he took it upon himself to figure out what was going on.

On Wednesday, he was determined to get his Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, no matter the cost.

After his visit to the Texas Health and Human Services, his benefits were processed and approved.

“I believe there was a miscommunication fallout I guess, either within the state or within us and the state and I decided to personally come to the office to get that done. As soon as I did that, I got approved”, said De la Cruz

While De la Cruz was able to get his benefits, others are still waiting for their SNAP to be processed.

The Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of July, more than 300,000 applications are still pending to be reviewed.

They say the main reason why these applications are still pending is because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since those who process SNAP cases lost their job, that means some people weren’t able to receive food stamps.

Currently the department is processing cases they currently have on a daily basis.

Meaning, more than 70-percent of the cases have been submitted and will be reviewed within 30 days from when the person applied.

Jose says if you want your benefits to be processed sooner, you may want to show your paperwork at your local food stamp location.

De la Cruz says, “Make sure you have all the documents that you need with the person here at the office in case they take too long before the deadline and as soon as you get that information in, I’m pretty sure that they will process it correctly.”

People who are currently in the SNAP program and need immediate assistance can call 211 and dial option one to receive information to available resources and programs.

Families can also contact feeding Texas, to find any other assistance needed.

