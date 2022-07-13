Two men indicted for human smuggling charges
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are charged with trying to smuggle dozens of people through the I-35 checkpoint.
On June 14, Menietto Lateet Crawford allegedly attempted to smuggle 80 people through the checkpoint in a trailer.
The next day, agents foiled another human smuggling attempt.
They say Denny Fuentes tried to smuggle 71 people in a trailer through the same checkpoint.
If convicted, each man faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
