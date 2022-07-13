Uvalde City Council accepts Arredondo’s resignation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Uvalde City Council has officially accepted the resignation of former school district police chief Pete Arredondo.

The mayor accepted the resignation during a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Arredondo was elected to the city council just weeks before the Robb Elementary School shooting.

He became the central figure in the response to the shooting including the decision to avoid confronting an 18-year-old gunman.

The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Arredondo’s vacant seat will be filled by a special election in November.

