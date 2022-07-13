Shop Local
Webb CISD plans on helping its students at the start of the school year

Webb CISD
Webb CISD(KGNS)
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of the school year comes many changes like new teachers or classrooms. Not only are kids getting ready for the first day of school but staff as well.

Just east of Laredo, Texas stands Webb Consolidated Independent School District (Webb CISD) and it is starting the year with some new changes too.

Jimmy Padilla, the interim superintendent for Webb CISD, said the district will be giving a helping hand by providing their students with school supplies this year.

Additionally, Padilla said the district is trying to help students with the learning they lost during the pandemic. He said that even though their middle and high school students have been recorded as having good academic standings, not everyone is on the same page. Padilla said the district’s elementary school has struggled to catch up. That’s why the district will be providing additional tutoring for those students this school year. He said this will help their students excel as they continue to move through the grades or even after high school.

