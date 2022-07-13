Shop Local
Webb County Constables take part in active shooter training

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In light of recent shootings across the nation, law enforcement officials have held active shooter response trainings all across the country.

A Webb County Constables Office held a training to go over the proper procedures and response techniques during an active shooter scenario.

When it comes to keeping children safe, nowadays active shooter trainings have become the tragic normal.

Elizabeth Miller with the Boys & Girls Club on Moctezuma says it’s very sad to have to think about the possibility of an active shooter.

Miller says, “It’s a really scary thought to think that I’m not just their teacher, I’m not just their coach, but I’m also going to be the person that at the end of the day protects them and saves them from a crazy person with a gun.”

On Tuesday, the Webb County Constable Precinct One held a training at the club.

Staff there said it was time to prepare themselves, especially after the recent mass shootings.

Miller and her colleagues learned how to secure areas at the club.

Precinct One Constable Deputy Mario Reyes says these trainings are going up in demand.

Reyes says, “The interest in this kind of training has increased in light of current events happening throughout the state and nation now that there’s becoming more common and more frequent for active shooters to happen.”

Deputies went through different scenarios that will teach staff on how to be prepared in the event that an intruder enters their buildings or even in public.

Reyes says shootings increase during the summer.

The Boys and Girls Club interim executive director Kevin Lopez says anyone dealing with children must be prepared for these situations.

Lopez says whenever you are dealing with kids, you must have a plan ready to go.

Lopez adds businesses, organizations and all entities should undergo similar trainings.

A training that could potentially save more lives.

Anyone interested in receiving the two-hour training can call the office of constable precinct 1 at (956) 523-4316.

The trainings can be taken any day of the week.

TAMIU entrance globe taken down
Pet of the Week: Beck
