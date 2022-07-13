Webb County seeks to optimize water production

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Water is still an issue for some residents within Webb county.

On Monday, July 11, Webb County commissioners discussed optimizing its water plant. The county wants to work with different programs and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to improve water production of the Rio Bravo water plant.

Commissioners believe it is important to first adjust the plant’s capacity to satisfy the county’s needs before planning on investing in a new water plant. Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Jesse Gonzalez said, “With conversations with TCEQ, we want to make sure that our Webb County water plant, which is the Rio Bravo water plant, is always at 100% for our constituents, for our taxpayers, for our customers in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.”

Gonzalez said new water lines for Webb County are something commissioners are thinking about, but they first want to improve production in the water plant they already have.

