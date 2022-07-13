Woman injured in central Laredo accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman in her 20s is rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon at around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe and Cedar.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a two-vehicle collision involving two patients; one of which was a 23-year-old woman.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to LMC in critical condition; meanwhile, the driver of the second vehicle refused treatment.

