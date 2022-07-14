Agents arrest sex offender
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is caught in Laredo.
Border Patrol agents arrested 48-yuear-old Leonel Francisco Zepeda at a ranch in south Laredo.
Record checks revealed Zepeda had prior convictions of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor out of New York.
The Guatemalan National was arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.