Agents arrest sex offender

Leonel Francisco Zepeda
Leonel Francisco Zepeda(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is caught in Laredo.

Border Patrol agents arrested 48-yuear-old Leonel Francisco Zepeda at a ranch in south Laredo.

Record checks revealed Zepeda had prior convictions of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor out of New York.

The Guatemalan National was arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

