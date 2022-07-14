Shop Local
Car crashes into light pole in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Crews are working to fix a light pole in south Laredo after it was allegedly damaged by a car crash believed to be tied to illegal activity.

Laredo Police, Webb County Constables Precinct Two and Border Patrol responded to Riverhill and Oleander at around 5:50 p.m.

Agents with Border Patrol rendered aid to those involved in the crash.

While agents were assisting Laredo Police and first responders, they apprehended a group of undocumented immigrants who were in the area at the time.

Authorities are still investigating the scene.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

