Car crashes into light pole in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Crews are working to fix a light pole in south Laredo after it was allegedly damaged by a car crash believed to be tied to illegal activity.

Laredo Police, Webb County Constables Precinct Two and Border Patrol responded to Riverhill and Oleander at around 5:50 p.m.

Agents with Border Patrol rendered aid to those involved in the crash.

While agents were assisting Laredo Police and first responders, they apprehended a group of undocumented immigrants who were in the area at the time.

Authorities are still investigating the scene.

