ERCOT issues second conservation alert amid scorching heat

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the second time this week, Texans were asked to voluntarily conserve power due to a projected electricity shortage that could lead to an energy emergency during the ongoing summer heat.

In a message, on Wednesday, ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy between the hours of 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

They said record high demand due to the ongoing heatwave along with other factors led to the call for conservation.

ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power on Monday afternoon also due to a projected shortage.

ERCOT said later that afternoon that Texans responded and saved 500 megawatts of demand during the conservation period.

Experts say the state came dangerously close to an emergency situation on Wednesday when power reserves dipped to about 2400 megawatts.

Another 100-megawatt drop could’ve triggered an emergency level one which comes with a risk of controlled outages.

Daniel Cohan Assoc. Professor of Environmental Engineering at Rice University says, “The reality is that we’ve just got more demand than we’ve ever seen in the state of texas because of all the new people that are here, all the new businesses that are here. And it’s just a matter of everyone doing their part. If we all do our part then we will be able to get through it without any issue.”

The tight power supply sent electricity prices soaring to $5,000 a megawatt hour, the maximum allowed by the state.

