Extreme heat drying up lawns in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the summer heat continues to reign on the lone star state, watering the lawn may not cut it anymore.

The extreme heat is here to stay in Laredo, at least until the fall months and it’s not just the people and pets who are feeling it, but also our plants as well.

Although plants need the sun to survive, a combination of sun rays with high temperatures ends up drying our gardens.

Victor Montes from Escamilla nursery says even our plants may need a break from the intense heat.

Montes says, “If there’s no shade, you know, the heat is always on top, it’s like having a magnifying glass on top of your head.”

Although some may try to water their plants more during the hot summer months, sometimes it’s not enough.

“They’re doing everything they can it’s just the fact that the heat here in Laredo. It’s too hot, you know, we reached a critical point at 115, that’s too much”, said Montes.

Keeping plants out of the sun does work.

Roberto Hill has been keeping his lawn green for more than 20 years now, his secret is that his trees give off shade.

However, a branch from his tree was cut to avoid interfering with existing electrical cables, and now that area of grass is slowly drying up.

While some take advantage of the shade to keep their grass green, others are trying alternate methods.

Webb County Commissioners recently approved the purchase of four pieces of machinery that will inject oxygen in the ground at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

This comes as the weather has taken its toll on the courses’ condition.

Oscar Urdiales general manager of the golf Course says the dry months and high temperatures have decreased the grass quality at the course.

Urdiales hopes the new equipment can improve the look of the course and bring back the scene of the green that golfers love.

