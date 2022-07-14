Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Five people injured in rollover accident in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a rollover in south Laredo.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Riverhill and Daffodil.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a vehicle rolled over and 14 patients involved.

Three people were treated and taken to LMC in serious condition.

Two patients were treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Nine other patients signed medical releases and remained in Border Patrol custody.

Crews had to fix a light pole that was damaged in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Off-duty Laredo Police officer charged with DWI
Rollover accident in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on McPherson Road
Woman injured in central Laredo accident
Woman injured in central Laredo accident
Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Affidavit reveals more details about off-duty officer’s arrest

Latest News

Webb CISD plans on helping its students at the start of the school year
Webb County seeks to optimize water production
House fire reported in downtown Laredo
House catches fire in downtown area
House fire reported in downtown Laredo