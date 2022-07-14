Five people injured in rollover accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a rollover in south Laredo.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Riverhill and Daffodil.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a vehicle rolled over and 14 patients involved.

Three people were treated and taken to LMC in serious condition.

Two patients were treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Nine other patients signed medical releases and remained in Border Patrol custody.

Crews had to fix a light pole that was damaged in the accident.

