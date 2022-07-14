GOP delegation in RGV to survey the U.S./Mexico border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, along with other GOP senators, are in the Rio Grande Valley to survey the current state of the U.S./Mexico border as the number of border crosses nears an all-time high.

It’s a two-day trip that will include a night border tour with law enforcement and an aerial border tour. The senators will meet with landowners and have a briefing with the National Border Patrol Council, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Cornyn and Cruz led a similar GOP border tour in March 2021. Cruz even uploaded a video of the night tour to his Twitter page describing the sound of human smugglers on the other side of the river shouting at members of congress.

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/aO4EyANrRQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

According to statistics from CBP, they have seen over 1.5 million border encounters this fiscal year so far. It’s likely this year’s numbers will surpass last year’s record-high number of 1.7 million border encounters.

On Friday, July 15, the delegation will host a press conference about the state of the U.S./Mexico border. KGNS will have full coverage of the GOP delegation in the Rio Grande Valley.

