House fire reported in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened in downtown Laredo.

The fire was reported on Wednesday at around 6:46 p.m. at the 1700 block of Washington.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a house on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without injuries.

AEP removed electrical meter and utilities were shut off.

