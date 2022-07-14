Shop Local
Laredo Health Department and food bank team up for health fair

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank and Laredo Health Department are coming together to hold a health fair and food drive.

The event will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Rita South Clinic located at 301 Castro Urdiales Avenue.

Health officials will be on site offering blood pressure checks, mental health assessments, covid-19 vaccines and BMI readings.

Representatives with the food bank will also be giving free food to those in need.,

The event is part of the health department’s Juntos traveling health care team.

It’s free and open to the public.

