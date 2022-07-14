Laredo Heat Advance to Conference Final in dramatic way.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Laredo Heat and Irving F.C finished with a scoreless draw after 120 minutes. Durant stepped up big for the Heat, saving two penalty kicks during the shoot out on Tuesday night. At the end the heat came out on top 3-1 and with that final score they secured their ticket to the Lone Star Conference Tournament Final.

“It’s a great feeling man we finished our pens like we needed to, the fans were into it chanting our name chanting my name it’s just a great team win” Said Durant after the penalty shootout ended.

The Heat are set to host San Antonio on Saturday night for all of the marbles in the Lone Star Conference Championship game.

This will be the third time these two see each other, the last two games ended in two ties. May 13th (1-1) and July 9th (0-0) .

