Man injured after falling off bridge in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is in serious condition after allegedly jumping from a bridge in the downtown area.

According to the Laredo Fire Department the incident happened at around 10:41 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the 1600 block of Water.

Fire officials say a 29-year-old man jumped from a bridge and sustained multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol says that prior to the incident, the agency was advised about suspicious activity happening near the river.

Agents spotted several people crossing the Rio Grande, one of which ran to the import lot ramp and fell off the bridge.

The man was transported to LMC in serious condition.

No word on his identity or his nationality at the moment.

