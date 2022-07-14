Sister Cities Festival taking place this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a two-year hiatus, one of Laredo’s most popular festivals is returning to the Sames Auto Arena! The 18th annual Sister Cities Festival will get underway on Friday with an opening ceremony taking place at 10 a.m.

The event brings together vendors from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo transforming the Sames Auto Arena into a Mexican Mercardo.

This year you’ll find artisans and vendors representing 67 cities and 20 states from Mexico and four countries from Central and South America.

There will be plenty of food, live entertainment and crafts to purchase.

The festival will take place on July 15 & 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on July 17 from 10:00 am to 5:00 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.