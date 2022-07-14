Shop Local
Slight Shower Chance Thursday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow is associated with rising air that has formed tall rain clouds moving south from central Texas. Lifted air is more buoyant to rise to maintain tall clouds than during the past few days, and may allow some of the showers to survive long enough to reach our area tonight. It is not a big chance, but it deserves mention. I will watch the radars. A gulf influence may hold us at or below 100F Friday, a slight chance of a sea breeze shower. Hotter weather will redevelop over south Texas beginning next week.

