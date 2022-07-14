LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman wanted for robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for Rebeca Guadalupe Martinez-Marin, 31 who currently has one active felony warrant.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 6 when officers were called out to a store at the 1100 block of Farragut Street for a fight in progress.

When officers arrived, the store employee stated that she had observed Martinez-Marin enter the store, place items in bags and consume products inside the store without paying for them.

She then made her way to the register and ran towards the exit, but the employee managed to grab the bags from her but was assaulted in the process.

The employee mentioned Martinez-Marin bit her and yanked her necklace off and took back the bags with the unpaid items.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

If you have any information on Martinez-Marin’s whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

