City of Laredo asks residents to conserve water

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - As the demand for water continues to increase during the dog days of summer, the City of Laredo is encouraging the community to voluntarily conserve our H2O.

According to the city, there is no risk of water outage at this time, but they are asking residents to practice four points to ensure the supply system remains strong throughout this period.

The points include closing the faucet when not in use, limiting irrigation of lawns, reporting misuse of water to 3-1-1 and finding and repairing leaks.

The city says we are not under a water-conservation notice, but they ask everyone to voluntarily help preserve this resource.

