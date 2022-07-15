Laredo coalition responds to cancelation of border wall process

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The most recent move from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is being called a victory by the local group, “No border Wall Coalition.”

The Department of Homeland Security has stopped the planning process of building a new border wall in Laredo and Zapata.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will have the remaining 2.4 billion dollars in border wall funding go instead to areas that already have existing border barriers.

That includes one billion dollars that was issued by the Trump administration to allocate 71 miles of private and public riverfront land in Webb and Zapata counties.

Melissa Cigarroa with the No Border Wall Coalition says, “Now with the recession of these funds we have escaped this cloud for days. This does not mean there will be no wall in Laredo, it is not a permanent thing. This just means it gives us stronger hand the next time the come to take historic and ancestral land.”

As of now, this move only cancels border wall process for Laredo and Zapata.

No changes were announced for the Rio Grande Valley and or Arizona.

