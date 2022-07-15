Laredo Police officer’s arrest warrant gone unnoticed

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The recent arrest of an off-duty Laredo Police officer is raising questions on how a police officer can be on active duty with an arrest warrant on his record.

Nine-year veteran Arturo Davalos Jr. was arrested on DWI charges Monday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, during Davalos’ traffic stop, law enforcement discovered that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

An arrest warrant that went unnoticed.

According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, it all stems from Davalos’ DWI arrest in December of 2019.

Following that incident, in June of 2020, a DA prosecutor was assigned to it.

During, that same month the district attorney’s office made an offer to Davalos attorney, Silverio Martinez.

Isidro Alaniz says, “An offer was conveyed and that was an informal pre-trial divergence with conditions.”

Conditions, Alaniz says were not met by the deadline.

That sent his case back to the courtroom where Davalos allegedly did not show up.

The district’s attorney’s office requested an arrest warrant and was issued by the judge of the County Court at Law number one.

According to Davalos’ attorney, his client nor he were notified.

“When they file it, the person who gets charged, they get noticed and when they get noticed they get a chance to go to the court and work something out. He did not get the notice and neither did. So that caused a warrant to be issued when he didn’t show up to the first court. The courts don’t have any responsibility other than sending it to the last known address, and that is what they did. Whether the client gets it or not, sometimes it happens, people do get arrested because they didn’t respond to then notice that they never got”, said Silverio Martinez

At this time, KGNS has not verified a record of a notice being sent by the court.

Alaniz says, “The county clerk sends out notice of the court date that is the responsibility of the attorney representing and the defendant, in this case, a police officer to find out when your court date is, that is what a reasonable person would do.”

After Davalos was pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested for DWI, that is when records revealed his arrest warrant.

When KGNS reached out to LPD regarding having an officer on the force while having an arrest warrant, a spokesperson said in a statement “The department was never notified on Davalos’ warrant. No further comments will be made on his case.”

“It should be verified that a criminal case has been resolved so how Mr. Davalos was able to go back to employment, only the Laredo Police Department can answer that question”, said Alaniz.

Davalos is now under administrative reassignment.

