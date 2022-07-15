Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Last chance for rain

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Our hopes and dreams were shattered after we were promised rain but it passed us by.

Some parts of the south Texas region did get some scattered showers and we did see some lightning but a lot of that activity dissipated.

On Friday we’ll start out arm and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99, so it’s not as hot as it was at the beginning of the week.

There’s going to be a 20 percent chance of rain that will increase to a 30 percent chance during the evening hours.

On Saturday expect a high of 102 and lows in the mid-70s.

Once we get to Sunday, we could experience some haze and a high of about 107 degrees.

These temperatures will remain at 107 and possible get into 108 later next week.

So hopefully we can get that last chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident in south Laredo
Five people injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Rebeca Guadalupe Martinez-Marin, 31
Woman wanted for robbery
Man allegedly jumps off bridge to avoid authorities
Man injured after falling off bridge in downtown Laredo
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

Friday night lightning
Friday night lightning
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance Thursday Night
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, But Not Quite as Hot
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Far Above 100F Late Week