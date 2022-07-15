Last chance for rain

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Our hopes and dreams were shattered after we were promised rain but it passed us by.

Some parts of the south Texas region did get some scattered showers and we did see some lightning but a lot of that activity dissipated.

On Friday we’ll start out arm and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99, so it’s not as hot as it was at the beginning of the week.

There’s going to be a 20 percent chance of rain that will increase to a 30 percent chance during the evening hours.

On Saturday expect a high of 102 and lows in the mid-70s.

Once we get to Sunday, we could experience some haze and a high of about 107 degrees.

These temperatures will remain at 107 and possible get into 108 later next week.

So hopefully we can get that last chance of rain.

