Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

School buses protest gun violence at Ted Cruz’s Houston office

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - A mile long convoy of buses made its way to Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston office on Thursday to protest gun violence.

The convoy dubbed the NRA Children’s Museum” was led by gun control and anti-gun violence advocates including “Change the Ref.”

In total there were 52 buses filled with memories and trinkets that belonged to children who died of gun violence in recent years.

In a statement, Senator Cruz’s office said in part quote “Senator Cruz is committed to enacting policies that would stop school shootings.”

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident in south Laredo
Five people injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Man allegedly jumps off bridge to avoid authorities
Man injured after falling off bridge in downtown Laredo
Rebeca Guadalupe Martinez-Marin, 31
Woman wanted for robbery
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

School buses protest gun violence at Ted Cruz’s Houston office
School buses protest gun violence at Ted Cruz’s Houston office
Sister Cities Festival returns
Sister Cities Festival returns to Laredo
Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video
Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video
Sister Cities Festival returns to the Sames Auto Arena
Sister Cities Festival underway