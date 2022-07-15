Shop Local
Senator Cornyn and Cruz to tour Texas-Mexico border

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCALLEN, TX. (KGNS) - A delegation of GOP lawmakers led by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are in the Rio Grande Valley to survey the U.S.-Mexico border amid concerns over the high number of border crossings.

On Friday after midnight, the GOP delegation had a border tour in McAllen.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted a video likely following that tour claiming that children are being assaulted at the hands of President Biden’s immigration policies and calling on the president and vice president to visit the border.

Aside from the night border tour, the delegation was also slated to receive an aerial border with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The senators will also meet with landowners and have a briefing with the National Border Patrol Council, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and CBP.

Cornyn and Cruz led a similar GOP border tour last year in March.

According to stats from CBP, so far this fiscal year, they have seen over 1.5 million border encounters.

It’s likely this year’s numbers will surpass last year’s record high number of 1.7 million border encounters.

On Friday afternoon, the lawmakers will hold a press conference at the McAllen Convention Center summarizing everything they’ve learned from their visit.

