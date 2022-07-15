Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Webb County hosting Healthy Living Fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Rio Bravo residents in need of a health screening will be able to take advantage of a healthy living fair.

On Friday morning, Webb County will hold a health fair at the Rio Bravo Community Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The county wants to make health a top priority, so they are providing free blood pressure and glucose screenings, substance use screenings and mental health screenings for the community.

There will also be a yoga and Zumba session.

Some of the participating agencies are SCAN, Gateway Community, Border Region, City of Laredo Public Health and Molina Health care.

For more information call 956-608-3850 ext. 306.

The community center is located at 1600 Orquidia Lane.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident in south Laredo
Five people injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Rebeca Guadalupe Martinez-Marin, 31
Woman wanted for robbery
Man allegedly jumps off bridge to avoid authorities
Man injured after falling off bridge in downtown Laredo
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Laredo Police officer’s arrest warrant gone unnoticed
Laredo Police officer arrested for DWI
Laredo Police officer's arrest warrant gone unnoticed
Laredo funeral home helps with moving migrant who died in San Antonio
Laredo funeral home helps with moving migrant who died in San Antonio
GOP delegation in RGV to survey the U.S./Mexico border