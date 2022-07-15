Webb County hosting Healthy Living Fair

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Rio Bravo residents in need of a health screening will be able to take advantage of a healthy living fair.

On Friday morning, Webb County will hold a health fair at the Rio Bravo Community Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The county wants to make health a top priority, so they are providing free blood pressure and glucose screenings, substance use screenings and mental health screenings for the community.

There will also be a yoga and Zumba session.

Some of the participating agencies are SCAN, Gateway Community, Border Region, City of Laredo Public Health and Molina Health care.

For more information call 956-608-3850 ext. 306.

The community center is located at 1600 Orquidia Lane.

