Bethany House Receives Donation from Company

On June 15th, Reliant, an electrical company donated $70,000 for a generator to Bethany House, a nonprofit that serves indigent, homeless, and homebound individuals, as well as those experiencing poverty and who are at risk of becoming homeless.

This generator will supply enough power to the organization’s main building and to other of their facilities such as the Emergency Shelter for Women and their Soup Kitchen.

When asked why they needed this generator, Carl Barto, Bethany’s board president says the following:

“We had that major freeze back in here, we were temporarily without power, so in the future, if we’re faced with a power outage in the cold or the grid falls down because of the heat, we’re going to have the ability to provide electricity to the people we serve”.

Sidney Evans, a senior advisor from the electrical company adds that this generator will benefit hundreds of homebound individuals who seek shelter.

“Almost 300k food meals are served here per year and we want to make sure that keeps happening for as much as possible”, says Evans.

In addition to the generator, Bethany House representatives say they will use part of the donation to install two transfer switches to control the emergency power around their buildings.

With this emergency generator in the works, it will not only provide enough energy when needed, but also a peace of mind for the center and those who seek shelter when needed.

