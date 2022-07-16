Entire police force resigns in Colorado town; mayor says police chief cited ‘personal reasons’

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A police force in a small town in Colorado has resigned.

KKTV reports the Springfield Police Department officers and chief have turned in their immediate resignation this week.

On Friday, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office announced it would take over community law enforcement responsibilities.

The sheriff’s office shared the following message on its social media:

“We want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County. You are free to test that assumption at your convenience.

However, we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail, and we still have a few bunks available.”

Springfield is located in southeastern Colorado, with a reported population of about 1,450 people as of 2010.

Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson also shared the following message regarding the police force resigning:

“There were no allegations of wrongdoing by the chief or any of the officers brought before the Springfield Board of Trustees. The two officers each resigned to take other positions elsewhere. The chief resigned, citing ‘personal reasons.’ The timing of the resignations is unfortunate but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers.

The Board of Trustees is committed to immediately starting a job search for a new chief of police, police sergeant, and officers.”

