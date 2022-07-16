Shop Local
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A fatal accident is reported on a busy south Laredo street.

The Laredo Police Department reported a single vehicle accident on Cuatro Vientos and Sierra Vista.

Authorities say it was a single motorcycle.

No word on the person’s identity or the cause of the accident.

The Laredo Police Department Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Bethany House Receives Donation from Company
