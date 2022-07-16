Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A fatal accident is reported on a busy south Laredo street.

The Laredo Police Department reported a single vehicle accident on Cuatro Vientos and Sierra Vista.

Authorities say it was a single motorcycle.

No word on the person’s identity or the cause of the accident.

The Laredo Police Department Crash Team is investigating the crash.

