Laredo Champions Take on Friendly game in Pony World Series
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -
The Laredo Champs faced off against the Lady Mustangs in a firendly game during the Pony League World Series. The Champs are a team made up off athletes with special needs who all share the love for the sport of Softball. Games like these served as a way for them to not only have fun with their firned sbut also compete with others.
