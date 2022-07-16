Shop Local
Laredo Champions Take on Friendly game in Pony World Series

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Laredo Champs faced off against the Lady Mustangs in a firendly game during the Pony League World Series. The Champs are a team made up off athletes with special needs who all share the love for the sport of Softball. Games like these served as a way for them to not only have fun with their firned sbut also compete with others.

2022 Pony League World Series in full swing