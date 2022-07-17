Endless Summer of Heat Continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air aloft over the northern and central Great Plains is tracking/expanding south above Texas, and will be our dominating weather control through the 7 day forecast period. Weather traffic that could change our weather is being forced to track well around most of Texas. Our days will be bright and sunny with lower afternoon humidity, and late evenings through the morning hours will be humid and warm, even at dawn. The warmest nights will be on Tuesday and Wednesday when the following dawns may still be at or a bit above 80F.

