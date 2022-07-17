Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Endless Summer of Heat Continues

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air aloft over the northern and central Great Plains is tracking/expanding south above Texas, and will be our dominating weather control through the 7 day forecast period. Weather traffic that could change our weather is being forced to track well around most of Texas. Our days will be bright and sunny with lower afternoon humidity, and late evenings through the morning hours will be humid and warm, even at dawn. The warmest nights will be on Tuesday and Wednesday when the following dawns may still be at or a bit above 80F.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Extreme heat drying up lawns in Laredo
Extreme heat drying up lawns in Laredo
Bethany House Receives Donation from Company
Bethany House Receives Donation from Company
Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Laredo Police officer’s arrest warrant gone unnoticed

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Last chance for rain
Friday night lightning
Friday night lightning
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance Thursday Night
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, But Not Quite as Hot