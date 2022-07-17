Shop Local
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police reveal the driver’s identity as he was behind the wheel during a fatal accident that took place on Friday, July 15, 2022.

According to LPD Edwin Antonion Olvera, 31-year-old was driving an SUV ib Sierra Vista Blvd. when he hit a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.

LPD says a 22-year-old, who was a National Guardsman, was on the motorcycle when he lost his life after the crash.

Officers say Olvera did not seem to be under the influence and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Early reports both men were from out of town and they were not familiar with the area.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

If you would like to read earlier reports of this accident click .

