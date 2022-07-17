Tex-Horn Hosts it’s Annual Buck on the Border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Annual Buck on the Border at the Webb County Fair Grounds

Saturday was the second annual buck on the border event text-horn rodeo company. The event started at 3 p.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

They had cook-off, bull riding, and live music.

Leti Vasquez with Tex-Horn Rodeo Company said there are fun activities for everyone.

”We have lots of live music and vendors out there. Basically, it’s a way to expose not only our youth and our parents as far as what bull riding is -- it’s one of those sports that if it gets lost in between well we are trying to bring it back,” said Leti Vasquez.

Entrance fee is $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are free.

Doors close at midnight.

