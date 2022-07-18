Agents arrest wanted sex offender

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a man who was wanted by police in Virginia.

Border Patrol agents based in Cotulla say they found five undocumented people two hours north of Laredo.

During processing, records revealed Jose Abraham Quinteros-Del Cid had been convicted for sexual indecency with a child.

He also had an active arrest warrant for violating his probation.

He was taken into custody pending extradition.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.