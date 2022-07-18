Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Agents arrest wanted sex offender

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a man who was wanted by police in Virginia.

Border Patrol agents based in Cotulla say they found five undocumented people two hours north of Laredo.

During processing, records revealed Jose Abraham Quinteros-Del Cid had been convicted for sexual indecency with a child.

He also had an active arrest warrant for violating his probation.

He was taken into custody pending extradition.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Loop 20
Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
LPD Identifies Driver After Fatal Accident
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported near Rio Bravo
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

Latest News

Body found on I-35
Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds body on I-35
Rollover accident in south Laredo caused by car chase
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident caused by chase
Wednesday’s rollover in south Laredo caused by car chase