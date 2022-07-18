Family from Colombia grateful for chance at Asylum

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A family of migrants trying to gain asylum in the U.S. is taking shelter at a nonprofit in Laredo.

The Otalvaro Family from Colombia has been at the Holding Institute awaiting their processing.

The husband worked as a narcotics officer back home and came under severe threats.

It is because of this they say they had to flee with the six members of their family.

The mother and one of the daughters were about to be deported, despite having a good case for asylum.

Joe Barron with the Holding Institute says, “This was a family that, the brother was studying to be the doctor. The other sister was a nurse. They’re a good family, and they got here, and they got separated.”

After some arrangements made with Border Patrol, the Holding Institute was able to get the family reunited.

Now they are waiting to travel to California for their appointment in court.

