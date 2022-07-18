Shop Local
Fatal rollover accident reported on Loop 20

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an early morning rollover that claimed the life of one person and left another in critical condition.

The accident happened on Monday, July 18 at around 1:30 a.m. on Loop 20 in front of the airport.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a pickup truck that was rolled over.

Officials say one patient was outside the vehicle and the other was pinned inside the vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

The other patient was treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

